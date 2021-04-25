Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19, isolates self

By Mansoor|   Published: 25th April 2021 10:06 pm IST
New Delhi: Actor Pooja Hegde on Sunday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine.

“Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care,” Hegde said in a statement on Twitter.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

On the professional front, Pooja has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline which includes ‘Cirkus’, ‘Acharya’, and ‘Radhe Shyam’ opposite Prabhas.

