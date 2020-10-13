Pooja Hegde’s fee for her next is 4 times more than Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Mumbai: The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde, who made her mark in Bollywood with films like Mohanjo Daro and Housefull 4, is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Hegde gained huge popularity from the success of her south movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in which she acted opposite Allu Arjun.

Looking at the success she has garnered in her career, it is being reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is paying Pooja Hegde four times more than her previous movie.

Image Source: Instagram

Pooja Hegde hikes fee for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Pooja Hegde is one of the highest-paid actresses in Tollywood. She took home remuneration of Rs 2 crore for Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’. Post the blockbuster success of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’, she will be receiving anywhere in the range of Rs 2.5 crore. She was paid the same around 2 crore for Housefull 4 too.



Image Source: Instagram

The latest reports in Bollywood is that she is now getting paid in the range of Rs 4 crore for Salman Khan’s movie titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. She has also tasted huge success in Bollywood with ‘Housefull 4’. Hence, producer Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly agreed to hike the remuneration.

It is not a surprise for Pooja Hegde to be receiving a heavy fee for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, as the leading stars always tend to raise their fees after a superhit film.

Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to go on floors in October 2020. Salman Khan will reportedly feature in a different avatar and Pooja Hegde will be essaying the role of a small-town girl. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being directed by Farhad Samji and is scheduled for an Eid 2021 release.

Pooja’s first look from Radhe Shyam

The actress turned 30 on Tuesday and on the special occasion, the makers of her forthcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas, took to social media and unveiled her first look from the movie. Radhe Shyam marks Pooja Hegde and Prabhas’ first film together. Pooja’s character name in Radhe Shyam is Prerana.

In the brand new poster of the film, Pooja Hegde can be seen sporting a retro look. She looks gorgeous in a green dress, which she paired with a printed long jacket and a head scarf, while travelling in a train.

Check out her first look below:

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with a 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi. She later joined Bollywood with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, in which she co-starred with Hrithik Roshan. She has also worked in films such as Duvvada Jagannadham, Housefull 4, Saakshyam, Maharshi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released earlier this year.