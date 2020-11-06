Poonam Pandey arrested over a controversial shoot in Goa, later gets bail

Panaji: One of the most controversial model-actor Poonam Pandey and husband Sam Bombay was detained by Goa police on Thursday, a day after she was booked for participating in a controversial shoot at a restricted dam site in the Canacona town of South Goa.

According to police officials, Pandey and Sam “sneaked” into the area of Chapoli Dam in the early hours on October 31 and shot an ‘objectionable’ short video.

After the police found that Poonam Pandey, who was staying at a five-star hotel in Calangute, was about to leave Goa on Thursday afternoon, she and her husband were detained.

Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay get bail

However, the couple was granted bail the same day on Thursday.

As per latest reports, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay are out on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each. They were given bail by the judicial magistrate first class, Canacona, on Thursday night. As per the conditions of the bail, they cannot leave Goa without the court allowing it and have to report to the police station for six days.

Case registered

Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh that Poonam Pandey was charged with trespassing into government property as well as shooting and circulating an objectionable video clip. Other sections of the Information Technology Act, sections related to trespass and the Indecent Representation of Women Act have also been added to the case, he said.

Parties like the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had questioned the misuse of the government property for shooting such video.

Two policemen – an inspector and a constable – were also suspended for allegedly providing protection to the shoot.

Actor Poonam Pandey hit the headlines in early September after her surprise wedding with Sam Bombay. Later that month, she filed a complaint of assault against Sam in Goa. However, the couple were patched up again after few days.