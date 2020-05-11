Poonam Pandey booked for violating lockdown norms

Mumbai: A case was registered against model Poonam Pandey by the Mumbai Police for violating lockdown norms on Sunday.

Her car has also been seized by the police.

Case registered under National Disaster Management Act

“A case under the National Disaster Management Act has been registered against Poonam Shobhnath Pandey at 8 pm by Marine Drive Police Station. Her car has also been seized by the police,” said one of the Mumbai Police officials.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.