Poonam Pandey decides to end marriage with Sam Bombay

Mumbai: Model-cum actor and the internet sensation, Poonam Pandey, who got married to Mumbai based filmmaker and long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay on September 10th, filed a complaint against him for allegedly molesting and assaulting her. And now, she has decided to end her three-week-long marriage.

Case filed against Sam Bombay

After Poonam Pandey filed case, Sam Bombay was booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Canacona police station in South Goa where the couple had went for a shoot.

Poonam reveals her Goa incident

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Poonam Panday revealed the incident that happened in Goa where both of them had gone for work. Speaking to the portal Poonam said, “Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me”.

“Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him”, Poonam Pandey revealed.

Poonam Pandey to end marriage with Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey has finally planned to end her marriage as she doesn’t want to go back to a person who would beat her like an animal.

In the same interview Poonam Pandey further revealed, “This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on.”

Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay relationship

Speaking about her relationship with Sam Bombay, Poonam Pandey said her relationship with her boyfriend Sam has always been violent but she thought after getting married to him, he would change. However, things worsened as she said Sam would get very possessive about her and lose his temper.