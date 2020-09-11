Poonam Pandey gets married

Mumbai, Sep 11 : Actress Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay.
Poonam has shared a few pictures of her wedding day on Instagram. While she is dressed in traditional embroidered floral lehanga, Sam opted for a colour-coordinated sherwani.
“Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you,” Poonam captioned the picture.
Sam Bombay, too, posted a picture. “The begining of forever,” he wrote.
The couple got engaged in July.
Source: IANS
