Poonam Pandey gets married

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 2:20 pm IST
Poonam Pandey gets married

Mumbai, Sep 11 : Actress Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay.

Poonam has shared a few pictures of her wedding day on Instagram. While she is dressed in traditional embroidered floral lehanga, Sam opted for a colour-coordinated sherwani.

“Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you,” Poonam captioned the picture.

Sam Bombay, too, posted a picture. “The begining of forever,” he wrote.

The couple got engaged in July.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  SC to Centre: Why can't funds for construction workers used for other workers?
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close