Poonam Pandey gets married

Mumbai, Sep 11 : Actress Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay.

Poonam has shared a few pictures of her wedding day on Instagram. While she is dressed in traditional embroidered floral lehanga, Sam opted for a colour-coordinated sherwani.

“Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you,” Poonam captioned the picture.

Sam Bombay, too, posted a picture. “The begining of forever,” he wrote.

The couple got engaged in July.

