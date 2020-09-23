Poonam Pandey: The Queen Of Controversies

Mumbai: The model-turned-actress, Poonam Pandey tops the list of most controversial people in India and she never skips a chance for making the headlines. From her statement that she would strip if India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup to violating the lockdown norms, the actress has been part of many controversies to be rightly called the ‘controversy queen’ of India.

Below are a few Poonam Pandey’s controversies so far:

Poonam Pandey alleges Hubby Sam Bombay of molestation

The 29-year-old, Poonam Pandey who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay on September 10, filed an FIR against him in Goa, where the couple had gone for their honeymoon. In the FIR, the actress has accused Sam of assaulting and threatening her.

Got arrested for violating lockdown norms

Earlier in May this year, Poonam Pandey was arrested for disrespecting and breaking lockdown rules in Mumbai. As per the Mumbai Police, the actress drove her luxurious car to Marine Drive after which her vehicle was seized by them.

Poonam Pandey’s 2011 world cup controversy

Many might remember this one for her statement during World Cup 2011 which was sensational news. Poonam Pandey made headlines with her statement that she would strip if India won the Cricket World Cup. While India did won the trophy, Poonam did not keep her promise, claiming that the BCCI did not allow her to strip.

Morphed image with Sachin Tendulkar

Later in 2011, a morphed image of Poonam with Sachin Tendulkar started making rounds on the internet. The photograph had Sachin’s face morphed on Lord Vishnu’s body and Pandey was shown to be nude. She expressed her displeasure over the photo at the time. A case was filed against Poonam for the image. She was booked under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

Poonam, Raj Kundra Tussle

During March 2020, Poonam Pandey had a major tiff with Shilpa Sheety’s husband Raj Kundra who is a businessman. The model-cum actress filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court against Kundra accusing him and his associates of illegally using the content featuring her despite the termination of their contract. Kundra’s company Armsprime Media was responsible for handling her app, The Poonam Pandey App.

Poonam Pandey’s App

In 2017, Poonam Pandey’s app was launched on Google Play Store. However, Play Store took it down and banned it because of their policies on objectionable content. However, she made her app available for download through her website. To this date, Pandey posts content on her website.

Poonam’s debut film controversy

In 2013, Poonam Pandey found herself in the midst of another controversy as the posters of her debut film Nasha were burnt by a few political outfits. The posters were called ‘vulgar’. The film was panned by viewers and critics.

Youtube series blocked

Poonam Pandey’s video series ‘My Bathroom Secrets’ saw the model-actor making headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, due to objectionable and obscene content it was blocked by YouTube.