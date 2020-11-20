Poor IPL run won’t affect my performance against India, says Maxwell

New Delhi, Nov 20 : Dashing Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell has insisted that his performance in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was unable to make a mark for Kings XI Punjab, won’t have any effect on his performance during the upcoming limited-overs series against India.

In 13 innings, Maxwell scored just 108 runs, at an average of 15.42, with a strike-rate of just 101.88 for Kings XI who failed to make it to the play-offs.

“No, it’s not going to affect my performances in the upcoming series,” Maxwell said during a select media interaction organised by series official broadcasters Sony.

He asserted that he will play wherever his team needs him to bat during the series.

“I suppose I can contribute wherever I can with the ball and try to hold up one end. With the bat, as it was against England, I will be trying to finish off games and do as well as I can down the order.”

The 32-year-old, who has now been away from home since August when Australia toured England, also spoke about the difference between staying in a bio-bubble and quarantine and also how players can keep themselves mentally fit.

“I think it’s a lot different being in a bio-bubble than in quarantine. Having been in quarantine for five-six months in Melbourne, I saw how sour the days can get. Being in bio-bubbles and hubs is probably a bit of a relief. You are able to have social interaction with people, with your teammates and keep yourself busy which I think is the key to mental health,” the right-handed batsman said.

“During the IPL, I had simulated conversations that really help a person get through the day,” he added.

According to him, in order to stay mentally fit in a bio-bubble, players also need to make regular phone calls to their family and friends.

“Phone calls to home, knowing about your friends and family and letting them know that you are doing ok, I guess is also key to staying mentally fit in bio-bubble.”

Australia and India are slated to compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is beginning November 27 in Sydney.

Source: IANS

