Pope Francis condemns desecration of Quran in Sweden

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm Mosque.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2023 6:39 pm IST
The Pope of the Vatican, Francis II, condemned the Quran burning in Sweden, saying he felt “angry and disgusted” to see the Muslims’ holy book being desecrated.

In an interview published on Monday in the local paper of the UAE, Al-Ittihad, the Pope said, “Any book considered sacred must be respected out of respect for those who believe in it.”

“I feel angry and disgusted at these actions,” he added.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of the Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm Mosque, following the Eid Al Adha prayer.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries including Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Iran summoning Sweden’s ambassadors.

On Sunday, an Islamist group from 57 countries said that collective action was needed to prevent acts of desecration of the Holy Quran and that international law should be used to stop religious hatred.

