Pope prays for Nice church attack, end to terror

Paris: Pope Francis is praying for the victims of the knife attack at a Roman Catholic basilica in the southern French city of Nice and an end to all terrorist violence.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis was informed about Thursday’s attack at the Notre Dame Basilica and expressed his solidarity with the Catholic community in France.

In a statement, Bruni said the attack sowed death in a place of love and consolation. He said Francis was praying for an end to such violence and for people to look at each other again as brothers and sisters and not as enemies.

An attacker armed with a knife killed three people. It was the third such attack in recent weeks following furor over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were republished by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

