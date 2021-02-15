POPSKs to play key role in speeding up passport issuance

Hyderabad: To speed up issuance of Passports in Telangana State, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India Post have decided to use Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) more effectively.

In a high-level meeting between the Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Telangana Dasari Balaiah and the Chief Post Master General Telangana Circle Rajendra Kumar, a decision has been taken to give a spurt to passport services through the POPSKs.

Passports to fresh graduates

It was also decided in the meeting to issue passports to the fresh graduates. “In the meeting with the Regional Passport Officer, it is decided to issue passports to as many applicants as possible and in particular to the fresh graduates in the state,” Rajinder Kumar said.

“Many graduates wish to travel for higher education to Canada, USA, Europe and Australia and we have decided to facilitate their travel plans abroad,” Kumar said.

GPOs in Telangana

According to Kumar, all the GPOs in Telangana state will act as POPSKs. The purpose of the co-operation between the India Post and the MEA is to help the general public. The First POPSK in Telangana State was opened in March 28, 2019, in Mahbubnagar, and later on, 13 more Post Office Passport Seva Kendras were opened in the state.