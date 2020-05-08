Popular Front condemns Delhi police raid at Islam’s residence

Delhi: A recent police raid on the residence of Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of Delhi Minority Commission (DMC), world-renowned scholar and senior journalist was strongly condemned by the Popular Front of India, an extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organization.

Delhi police had registered a case of sedition against the Zafarul Islam for tweeting a ‘proactive’ post.

OMA Salam, chairman Popular Front said, “This action by the Delhi Police has crossed all limits of civil decency. The police are being used by the BJP government to harass and crush any type of dissent.”

OMA Salam alleges the raid by Delhi police a shameful act and also arrests that Islam is a person bearing a statutory position.

“There is no logical explanation for the raid. It can be clearly understood that such an act is only carried out harass Dr Khan and give a warning to others who are critical against the policies of the central government,” OMA Salam added.

OMA Salam also urged the civil society to strongly condemn this authoritarian act of raid and stand in solidarity with Dr Khan.

