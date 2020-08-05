Popular Front India team performs last rites of a BJP leader

Hyderabad: Showing humanity and broad mindedness, Popular Front of India (PFI) performed the last rites of a leader belonging to BJP which is considered its staunch rival party.

PFI carried out the last rites of the BJP leader when the deceased’s family members were in home quarantine and his own party members were not ready to perform the last rites.

54-year-old, BJP leader Somashekhar Gouda died of COVID-19 at Gangavati in Karnataka. No one was coming forward to perform his last rites. On getting the information Popular Front of India team came forward and performed his last rites keeping in view the protocol and religious beliefs of Lingayat community.

Somasekhar Gouda was a key leader of Karnataka BJP, still no one from his party dared to perform his last rites. Fearing coronavirus the party leaders virtually abandoned him during his last days however members of Popular front of India which is considered as rival party of BJP supported him in the hour of crisis and performed his last rites according to his religious beliefs.

Though some trouble makers tried to disrupt the last rites but their attempt was foiled.

Popular Front of India district president Zaheer Abbas told that PTI has helped scores of people, irrespective of the religion, since lockdown and performed last rites of several people.

PFI team is continuously involved in public service in this time of crisis.

Source: Siasat news