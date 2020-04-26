Porsche driver made to do sit-ups for ‘violating’ lockdown in MP

Indore: A member of a local group of volunteers allegedly misbehaved with a 20-year-old man travelling in a luxury sports car during the ongoing curfew here in Madhya Pradesh and made the latter to do sit-ups on the road.

The man, who is son of an Indore-based industrialist, claimed he had a curfew pass to move around in the area to distribute food to the needy people.

A purported video of the incident, which according to eyewitnesses took place on Saturday, went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, a volunteer of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti wearing a black uniform was purportedly seen signalling the man, driving an open roof convertible two-seater yellow sports car, to stop on the city’s MR-10 road.

After stopping his car by the roadside, the man was seen coming out of the vehicle and trying to show his curfew pass to the volunteer.

However, the volunteer said “he has nothing to do with the pass.”

After this, the stick-wielding volunteer forced the man to do sit-ups.

The volunteer also asked the man if “he was ashamed to wear a mask while driving?” To this, the man replied that the mask was in his pocket.

The man who was driving the car later in a video message said his family has been providing food to poor people during the curfew.

“At the time of the incident, I was going to my house after distributing food packets. I came out of the car with the driving license and the official curfew pass. But, the Nagar Suraksha Samiti volunteer did not listen to me. He also used abusive words while misbehaving with me,” he alleged.

The man said he was deeply saddened by the volunteer’s behaviour.

His father, who is an industrialist, alleged that in a separate incident on Saturday, volunteers of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti also misbehaved with him while he was going in his car.

The industrialist said he went to Heera Nagar police station on Sunday and made a verbal complaint to the police about the Nagar Suraksha Samiti volunteers’ misbehaviour.

Heera Nagar police station in-charge Rajiv Bhadoria said they have got information about the viral video of the man driving the sports car.

“But I can say something only after verification of the video,” he said.

The official said during the ongoing curfew in the city due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several volunteers of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti along with police personnel are deployed at different places.

“But misbehaving with common people is not appropriate,” he said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.