Porsche to adopt Android Auto starting with 2022 models

Berlin: German automaker Porsche has announced that Android Auto will be available for the first time in new cars, starting with the 2022 Porsche 911.

The company also announced changes for the 2022 Porsche 911 model including upgrades to the car’s comfort and communications systems.

“Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay continue to be included and will be rolled into the trial period. For the first time in a new Porsche vehicle, Android Auto will also now be available,” the company said in a blogpost.

Also Read Twitter now supports adding stickers to Fleets

The new model will also see an expansion of connected services as the result of adopting the latest generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM), accessed through a 10.9-inch touchscreen display, combining navigation, entertainment, comfort and communications systems.

The updated system will also mark an extension of the trial period for connected services to three years, expanding on the current one-year period.

Following the initial trial, the services are subscription based.

These will include Porsche Connect for three years. Porsche Connect encompasses a range of useful, convenient services and features — they include Voice Pilot with natural language understanding activated using “Hey Porsche,” Navigation Plus including real time traffic information and online map updates, Calendar, and Radio Plus.