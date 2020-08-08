Port worker found alive at sea 30 hours after Beirut explosion

Beirut: A Port of Beirut worker has been found alive at sea nearly 30 hours after the Beirut blast. Amin al-Zahed had gone missing after the explosion in the Lebanese capital.

Al-Zahed was found severely injured, with the clothes ripped off due to the horrific blast. Found bloodied in the Mediterranean Sea, the rescue team pulled him on the boat and shifted al-Zahed to the Rafic Hariri University Hospital in Beirut.

Amin al-Zahed’s photo was published on an Instagram page created to locate missing people. However, according to social media posts his family was not able to reach him.

Amin Al Zahed has been found alive but his family can’t find him in any hospital!! If someone knows anything please call his brother 03/090234 RTs are appreciated — Nou (@29_nou) August 6, 2020

At least 137 people were killed and 5,000 others injured in the explosion which occurred on Thursday. Stock of 2,750 tons of Ammonium Nitrate, stored at the port’s warehouse since the last six years after it had been confiscated from an errant Russian ship, detonated causing the killer explosion.