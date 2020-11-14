Portals of Gangotri temple to be closed for winter season

Syed AzamUpdated: 14th November 2020 9:05 am IST

Dehradun: Portals of Gangotri temple will be closed for the winter season from November 15.

After a winter break, the portals of Gangotri temple in Uttarkashi district were opened in April.

On the occasion of Diwali, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel stationed at the forward posts of the Indo-China border carried out a cleanliness drive at the Gangotri temple and surrounding areas, two days ago.

On this occasion, 35th Corps Commandant Ashok Singh Singh Bisht, Deputy Commandant Arvind Dangwal were present, informed Teerth Purohit Rajesh Semwal.

Source: ANI

READ:  India's traditional medicine helped boost immunity in Corona crisis, PM Modi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamUpdated: 14th November 2020 9:05 am IST
Back to top button