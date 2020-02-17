Poser to Modi: Why no support for Sufi Basanth Panchami?

A+ A-

Hyderabad (NSS): The Chilkur Balaji Temple’s Chief Priest Dr Rangarajan has questioned why the Central Government under Modiji was not interested in supporting the great initiative of reviving the Basant Panchami, a Sufi festival to celebrate communal harmony?

In a statement here today, Rangarajan said that if the facts are true, the initiative by a Dargah to revive this tradition a few years back has suffered a setback due to lack of support and patronage. There was no Basant festival this year which was revived a few years back.

The Sufi head of the Dargah was measured in his words of regret and agony that his efforts are facing hurdles both at Government level and patronage level. Celebrating Basant may have been a norm at various Sufi dargahs in north India, but it is rarely celebrated down in the Vindhyas.

Muzaffar Ali Soofi Chisti, the custodian of Hazrat Shaikh Ji Hali dargah, revived the tradition in south India a few years ago. Incidentally, Basant was celebrated as an official festival in Hyderabad of yore – both during the Qutub Shahi and the Asaf Jahi regimes.

‘As you are aware, we from Chilkur have been reminding people that Tana shah was the most revered Muslim ruler of our region. He was a true secularist. Aurangazeb razed the Golconda rule just for this affection of Tana Shah towards Hindu subjects. To quell dissent among the Mughal clergy and nobles against his Deccan campaign, Aurangzeb launched a propaganda campaign against Tana Shah.

It is important to rewrite history and remove the Mughal distortion to present Tani Shah as a better role model for current and future generations in our history textbooks. The book History of Golconda records how Golconda suffered for the policy of religious tolerance of his ruler Tani Shah due to the aggression and ambition of Aurangzeb’, he said.

Rangarajan said that at least now the Govt of Telangana and the Union Governments should revive this unique tradition of Telangana to continue the legacy of Tana Shah. We need to celebrate such people who followed principles of dharma, he added.