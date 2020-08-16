Posh Mumbai night club raided, 97 arrested

Mumbai, Aug 16 : The Mumbai police swooped on a night club in Jogeshwari early on Sunday morning and arrested at least 97 persons, including 28 women, for violating Covid-19 norms, officials said.

The Oshiwara police raided the Bombay Brute Lounge and Dance Bar night where a crowd of over 100 people were found drinking, smoking hookahs and dancing to loud music, violating pandemic norms.

Among those arrested included 65 customers from well-off families, the hotel manager and three waiters, besides 28 women – who were released later.

According to investigations, the hotel authorities had allegedly solicited the customers for the party, claiming it had reopened, although such eateries, pubs or clubs have been barred from resuming operations in view of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Charges under provisions pertaining to obscenity under the Indian Penal Code and sections related to violating the Epidemic Diseases Act have been filed in the case.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.