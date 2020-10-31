Posing as customer, man cheats delivery boy

New Delhi, Oct 31 : The Delhi Police have arrested one person on charges of duping a delivery boy.

An order for grocery items was placed in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, but when the delivery boy reached the address, a man intercepted him saying that he is the driver of the address owner and is there to collect the delivery.

After the delivery boy handed him the order, the man walked away stating that he is going to get change for Rs 2,000 and return shortly. But he never returned. The owner of the shop then lodged a police complaint.

The Delhi Police then collected the details of the mobile number from which the order was made. CCTV footages of nearby areas were also checked and collected. As per the CDR of the mobile phone number, the suspect was located in Dakshinpuri from where he was arrested. He was later identified as Vikash, 24.

“On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he has no job. Earlier, he used to commit snatching and theft, but for the past two years he has been duping people by impersonating customers. He used to book items as per his requirement for amounts not exceeding Rs 1,000 so that the victim didn’t pursue the matter,” said RP Meena, DCP, South East Delhi.

