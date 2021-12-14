Posing as IT officials, conmen loot 3 kg gold in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A group of conmen, posing as Income Tax officials, entered a house and decamped with 3 kg of gold ornaments and cash.

The incident occurred on Monday in Gachibowli Police Station limits under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read Gold seized from passenger at Hyderabad Airport

A woman lodged a complaint with the police that five people came to her apartment in Nanakramguda on Monday afternoon, introduced themselves as IT officials, and told her that they had come to conduct a search.

Bhagyalakshmi told police that believing them, she handed over the keys to the cupboards and locker. They were present in the house for a one-and-a-half-hour to give an impression that they were conducting an investigation and took away 3 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh cash.

The woman later realised that she was cheated and lodged a complaint with the police. A police officer said they registered a case and were scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.