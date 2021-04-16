Positivity to COVID positives: Comedian Amit Tandon offers free online session

Mumbai: Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases and grim situations all around, a well-known standup comedian Amita Tandon came forward to bring out a little positivity and encouragement for the people who have tested positive and are quarantined.



Tandon, a Netflix famous standup comedian, is calling out people who are under quarantine to have fun and normal conversation with him. He put up a tweet asking people to spend time together with him and have a hearty laugh without any strings attached.



The free of charge session to bring smiles to people who have tested positive for COVID is all set to begin from today, April 16.



He said that he is getting more than expected response for his initiative. Adding how excited he is for the sessions, he added that he had already received more than 1000 emails within 24 hours. Tandon’s post went viral with more than 20,000 likes and around 4000 retweets.

We have received over a 1000 emails, so taking time to sort it all out. Itna response expected nahin thaa 🙂



Will be conducting six sessions over the weekend and then at least one everyday. If you have mailed, please be patient — Amit Tandon (@amitandon) April 15, 2021

Many other comedians came forward to support Tandon’s move.

From hosting a weekly radio show to making a whole Netflix episode and going for worldwide shows, Amit Tandon has made a remarkable name with his work. Also known as ‘the married guy’ in standup comedy, Tandon is one of the first three Indian comedians on Netflix.