Post-Covid care, rehab centres in Karnataka soon

Bengaluru, Nov 5 : Post-Covid care and rehabilitation centres would soon be set up in state-run hospitals in the 30 districts across Karnataka, state Health Minister K. Sudhakar said here on Thursday.

“Post-Covid care centres and rehabilitation centres will be set up in each district hospital across the state to check the condition of recovered patients,” Sudhakar told reporters here.

The technical advisory committee members and medical experts have urged the state government to take care of the infected people even after they are cured and discharged from the designated hospitals.

As Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, with about 50 per cent of the caseload, the care and rehab centres will be first set up at the state-run Bowering, Victoria and KC hospitals in the city.

Health experts have also indicated that 5 per cent of the treated patients may contract the virus even after recovery.

“Although the intensity of the infection will be less in those who had the virus earlier, those without symptoms during first time may have them the second time,” asserted Sudhakar, himself a medical doctor.

Noting that some people are taking pain killers and are staying at home even if they have symptoms of other diseases, Sudhakar said: “Those who have dental problems are hesitating to visit dentists. State-run hospitals have separate treatment facility for other diseases. People should not be afraid to visit hospitals in such conditions.”

The state health department has also commissioned a study on re-infection in recovered patients across the state.

Observing that infection and mortality rate have reduced in the state after a spike, Sudhakar said strict measures have been taken to control the situation ahead of Diwali and the winter season.

“Vigil is being kept on inter-state and overseas passengers, while ILI and SARI cases are being traced and tested to control the spread of the virus,” added the minister.

Of the 8,38,929 Covid cases in the state, 7,94,503 had recovered till Wednesday, while 33,095 were in the hospitals for treatment. A total of 11,312 people have succumbed to the disease till date since the virus spread in March.

