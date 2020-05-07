Post lockdown: US Co. operations in China looking towards India

Hyderabad: Many US Companies which have an operating base in China are looking towards India, post-COVID-19. This morning UP state government has a web discussion with many US companies of which 60 companies showed interest to relocate to India from China” Mr G.Kishan Reddy Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India.

Mr Kishan Reddy was speaking on a webinar organized by The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on “Understanding MHA Guidelines” today. “India today has recorded 3000 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to above 50,000. Most COVID cases are coming from the red zones. Hence the government is implementing strict vigil on these zones with restricted / no activity.

The central government is taking all measures to control the virus and at the same time opening up the economic activity in Orange and Green zones. Rs 2,50,000 crores has been spent till now in fighting the COVID at the center and state level. In march we just had one testing lab in Pune, now we have 821 testing labs! 251,523 isolated dedicated beds for COVID patients are made ready along with 27000 ICU beds and the government has placed an order for 60,884 ventilators of which we already got 19000” Kishan Reddy added.

“ On humanitarian grounds, The Government has made arrangements for the travel of migrant labors to their hometowns by arranging buses and trains. 107 trains till today have been pressed to service for the migrant people in 12 states. The Government is also bringing in Indians stranded abroad.

First lot of 14000 people will return to India starting May 8 by deploying 64 flights from 12 countries. More than 1,90,000 Indians registered to come back home from abroad. Priority will be given to Deported peoples, People with expired visas, People with health issues, Medical emergency etc. “ Economic activity has been opened in all zones with minimum activities in red zones, to bring back our economy on track.

The government of India needs suggestions from experts and industry bodies like FTCCI on the ways and means to generate employment and skill development post-covid-19. Migrant labor leaving for their home towns will impact the industrial activity. They will not return in the next 3-4 months. Hence Companies and corporate should try to convince their labor to stay back”

Mr. Karunendra S Jasti, President, FTCCI opening the webinar said “ Though we welcome the timely measures taken by the central government in tackling the COVID-19, on-ground issues are plaguing the industry with State governments not following the guidelines issued by Ministry Of Home Affairs. The industry is pained to see the opening of liquor shops in red zones but essential shops are not permitted to operate in red zones.

Like in Bengaluru we need permission to open and operate essential commodities trade 24/7 which also helps in customers coming in a staggered way thereby maintaining the required social distance. The industry is facing a lot of issues in interstate cargo movement. We suggest and request the government to allow the industry to operate dedicated to self-policing norms ”

Ratna Chotrani

