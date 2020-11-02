Post NIA arrest, BJP calls Bengal ‘safe asylum for terrorists’

New Delhi, Nov 2 : The BJP has called West Bengal a ‘safe asylum for Islamic terrorists’ after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Al-Qaeda conspirator from the state, who was allegedly generating funds and recruiting people for the banned terror outfit.

BJP’s national secretary and Bengal co-incharge Arvind Menon said, “West Bengal has become a safe asylum for Islamic terrorists. Many terror organisations have established their networks in Bengal.”

He further alleged that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘appeasement politics’ has created a ‘threat’ not only for West Bengal, but the whole of India.

BJP general secretary and Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya also echoed the same sentiments.

“The Mamata Banerjee government has adopted polarising and appeasement policies which are harming the society and creating problems for all of India,” he alleged.

Earlier, an NIA spokesperson said that the arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Momin Mondal, a resident of Murshidabad district.

He was a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrassa in Murshidabad and was found to be involved in a “series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the Al-Qaeda module”.

Source: IANS

