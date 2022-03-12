Post-poll hate in UP: Remove loudspeakers from mosques, shut meat shops

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept a record-breaking victory in the state legislative assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, videos from Ghaziabad surfaced on social media, reflecting what the future holds for the people of the state, especially the Muslims.

Members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, founded by the Yogi in 2002, smeared in saffron celebrated the victory of the BJP that swept four of the five states that were scheduled for elections this year.

An HYV goon smeared in saffron colour held the microphone and waited for the crowd to pull out their phones to record his message to the Muslims in the state.

“Send this message to those Jihadis who had been trying to create terrorizing environment within the last two months. I want to tell them, I want this message to reach them. Send this message to those pigs to remove the loudspeakers within mosques or the Hindu Yuva Vahini will enter mosques and do it instead,” he stated, amidst slogans of Jai Shree Ram.

“No Hindu family needs to be afraid as long as we are with them. You are with the Hindu Yuva Vahini, the family of the Maharaj, this is your work to ensure that none of our family members are troubled,” he added calling for unity among Hindus by ending the caste-based discrimination.

In another instance, in Ghaziabad’s Loni, MLA Nand Kishor Gujar, at an event for sustainable development and inclusive growth, threatened the authorities and asked them to ensure that no meat shop is visible in the city, by evening.

“I want to give the authorities a message through you that if even a single meat shop is visible by evening…,” he was cut midway through his threat as people shouted slogans of Jai Shree Ram.

“This is because there is Ram Rajya in Loni. Have you ever seen a meat shop in Ram Rajya (Rule of Rama)?” he questions the crowd that responds with more slogans of praising Rama.