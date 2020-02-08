menu
Post-Sachar report researcher debunks stereotypes about Muslims

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Updated: February 08, 2020, 10:07 pm IST
Post-Sachar report researcher debunks stereotypes about Muslims

Hyderabad: During the 14th Khaleelulah Hussaini Memorial Lecture Organized by the All-India Majlis Tameer-e-Millath, Professor Amitabh Kundu evaluated the socio-economic well-being of Muslims and other communities as well. His rigorous research and substantive analysis dispelled certain myths about the Muslim community while also suggesting future for the upliftment of India’s largest minority.

