Posters celebrating Nitish Kumar’s return come up in Patna

Patna: Soon after the victory of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, posters celebrating the alliance’s win were seen along roads in Patna on Wednesday.

Various posters were put up by supporters of the NDA across the city. The NDA retained power in Bihar after winning 125 seats in a closely contested election that saw counting continue stretching over 19 hours and wrapping up only in the early hours on Wednesday.

While BJP performed a stellar role in NDA’s victory winning 72 seats, RJD also gave a spectacular performance by bagging 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats in the state’s 243-seat legislative assembly. The first election in the country amidst conditions created by COVID-19 has paved the way for the return of Chief Minister Kumar for the fourth successive term in office.

The closely contested battle saw the Mahagathbandhan narrowing the gap between the two alliances during the day with political parties in fray keeping an eye on the narrow margins.

The counting process was slow as there were 1,06,515 polling stations this time compared to 72,723 in 2015 polls as part of preventive measures against COVID-19.

