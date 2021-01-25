Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for SP Balasubramanyam, Padma Bhushan for Chithra

By IANS|   Published: 25th January 2021 10:41 pm IST
New Delhi, Jan 25 : The Government announced the list of Padma Awardees, which are among the some of the highest civilian honour, on Republic Day eve.

Although Bollywood has no recipients this year, late playback legend SP Balasubramanyam has been honoured posthumusly with Padma Vibhushan. He is the only name from entertainment industry among seven names who are recipients of the second highest civil honour.

Carnatic singer Chithra has been awarded with Padma Bhushan, third highest honour while singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnath has been awarded with Padma Shri.

Although the late Balasubramanyam is best known for his singing, he was a multi-faceted talent who made his mark as an actor, anchor, composer and film producer, too. He worked predominantly in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries.

He has won six National Awards as Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages — mHindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

He has been a recipient of Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

On September 25 2020, Balasubramanyam died in Chennai after being hospitalised for more than a month following Covid complications.

