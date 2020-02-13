Trump and I are excited to celebrate India-US ties, says Melania

A+ A-

Washington: US First Lady Melania Trump, in a tweet, thanking the Prime Minister Narendar Modi for the kind invitation to visit India, said that she is excited to celebrate the close ties between the two countries.

Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Dehli later this month. @POTUS & I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India. https://t.co/49LzQPiVLf — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2020

“POTUS and I are excited for the trip and to celebrate the close ties between the USA and India,” she said. President Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to travel to India on February 24 and 25.

Sabarmati Ashram

The US President, along with PM Modi, will participate in a roadshow as well as visit Sabarmati Ashram to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The roadshow has been planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram.

‘Kem Chho Trump‘

On February 24, Mr Trump will participate in a huge joint public meeting with PM Modi at a giant stadium, an event similar to the “Howdy, Modi!” event held in the US. The event will be called “Kem Chho, Trump“; “Kem Chho” is the Gujarati equivalent of “Howdy”.

The venue for “Kem Chho, Trump” will be Ahmedabad’s newly- constructed Sardar Patel Stadium which has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh, more than the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, the biggest cricket stadium in the world. Mr Trump will inaugurate the stadium.

Over one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

“India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” PM Modi had tweeted on Tuesday morning.