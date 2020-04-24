menu
UP Power Corporation employee shot dead by unidentified men

Posted by Qayam Published: April 24, 2020, 3:13 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: An employee of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Chhapar area here, police said on Friday.

Ankit, posted as computer operator in a power plant in Barla village, was returning home in Sikanderpur when he was attacked, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Singh said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, he said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Source: PTI

