Power grid and supply in Telangana safe, assures TRANSCO MD

Hyderabad: Assuring that the state government is prepared and that things are under control, TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D. Prabhakar Rao on Thursday said that the electricity situation in Telangana is under control, and allayed fears of a grid collapse due to low demand for power.

Rao stated that his departments are monitoring the situation round the clock, and that they are ready to tackle any emergency, be it a sudden spurt or a further fall in demand. The torrential rainfall Hyderabad and Telangana received earlier this week on October 13 has resulted in the demand for electricity crashing from the usual 12,000 MW per day to 2,660 MW.

It has led to a creating a demand-supply mismatch much to the concern of officials monitoring the power supply situation. However, after the situation eased by Thursday, demand shot up to 4,184 MW on Wednesday and 5,283 MW by Thursday. The electricity department also began rectifying faulty lines and restoring power to areas which had flooded and where waters had receded.

“We are inching towards total restoration of power under the GHMC area. In all, 686 feeders were damaged in the heavy rains and flood waters. Out of this, supply to 671 feeders has been restored. By Thursday evening, the remaining feeders will also be restored,” TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy told Telangana Today.

Rao stated that in the GHMC area, a total of 15 33/11 KV substations which were submerged in flood waters became operational after which supply was restored in several areas under GHMC. He told Telangana Today on Thursday that of the 59 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) that were affected by floods, five were repaired and work on the remaining was going on.

Since October 13, 50 or so people had died so far in the floods that devastated Hyderabad and parts of the state.