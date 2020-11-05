Power Star Pawan Kalyan travels in Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan who is also the president of Jana Sena Party (JSP) today morning traveled in Hyderabad metro rail (HMR) for the very first time. He boarded the train at Madhapur and traveled upto Miyapur.

The actor was accompanied by the producer of his upcoming movie ‘Vakeel Saab’. Pawan has also changed the train at Ameerpet metro station. During his maiden journey, he also spoke to a farmer from Drakasharamam. He asked the farmer about his life.

The farmer has told him that he had incurred losses due to the recent floods. The farmer thanked the actor turned politician for speaking to him.

He also told him that it was his journey in the metro rail. Responding to this, Pawan also told the farmer that he too was traveling for the first time in the Metro Rail.

Fans went berserk after seeing their favourite actor at Madhapur and Miyapur. They also cheered for their favourite actor.

Pawan responded to their cheers and waived hands at them with a cute smile on his face. Film producer Dil Raju accompanied Pawan Kalyan during the metro journey.