Powerful explosion heard in Paris

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 30th September 2020 4:28 pm IST
Powerful explosion heard in Paris, source unclear

Paris: A powerful explosion was heard in the French capital of Paris on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to media reports, the blast was heard all over the city.
The source of the explosion remains unclear.

Source: ANI

