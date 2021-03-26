Powerful & fiery: Ram Charan’s look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju from RRR unveiled

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan today unveiled a brand new poster of RRR, which introduces him in his “fiercest avatar” as Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

“Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju,” Ram Charan wrote as he introduced the character. Director SS Rajamouli tweeted, “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all…” he wrote.

Jr NTR also gave this shout-out to Ram Charan, his “brother”: “He’s brave. He’s honest. He’s righteous. Here’s my brother Ram Charan in his fiercest avatar as Alluri Sita Ramaraju.”

As soon as the look was released, it took social media by a storm and fans could not stop raving about it.

Other than casting the two superstars together, this film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Alia has been roped in to play the role of Sita, Ram Charan’s love interest while Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem will fall in love with Olivia Morris’ Jennifer. Ajay Devgn will reportedly play onscreen mentor to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters.