PPE kit found in garbage heap, triggers panic

By Rasia Hashmi Last Updated: 17th July 2020 7:50 am IST
ppe kit

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed among the local people after a PPE kit was found in a garbage heap in Tandur.

PPE kit, which is worn by either corona patients or the doctors and medical staff treating Covid patients, was found on the garbage heap, near the compound of former municipal chairman N Narsimhulu in Tandur. This triggered panic among the locals.

Locals immediately informed Municipal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and district hospital superintendent Dr Malikarjun Swamy about the incident. Officials rushed to the spot and inspected it. PPE kit was removed from the garbage with the help of municipal corporation worker.

However, it is still unknown where the PPE kit came from and who threw it in the garbage. Due to absence of CCTV camera in the area this could not be found out.

The kit might be thrown after use or it could also happen that some COVID patient in Tandur might have used it who got treated in home isolation and later the PPE kit might be thrown into garbage. Local people have requested the authorities that if anyone is affected with coronavirus, he/she should be treated in isolation centre instead of home.

Source: Siasat news
