Prabhas’ engagement to take place next month in Maldives?

Hyderabad: Actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. Though they never confirmed it officially, reports suggest that they are head-over-heels in love with each other. And now, the speculations of their engagement have taken the internet by storm.

Speculations sparked after Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board, tweeted that the two may take their relationship to the next level with an engagement ceremony to be held next month in the tropical paradise of Maldives.

“BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives 🇲🇻!! So Happy for them,” the viral tweet read.

While no official confirmation has been made by either of the actors, the rumors of their engagement have sent fans into a frenzy. Fans of two of the most beloved celebrities in India are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from them.

Kriti and Prabhas’ relationship rumours started after Varun Dhawan dropped major hint about in November last year. During his appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Varun said, “Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai.” When Karan asked him to take a name, he said, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.” Prabhas was then shooting for Project K with Deepika.

However, Kriti quashed all the rumours calling them ‘baseless’. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will star together in Adipurush next.