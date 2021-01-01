Prabhas gifts fans new ‘Radheshyam’ poster on New Year

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas has a New Year gift for fans on Friday. He has shared a new poster of his upcoming film Radheshyam, and his followers sure are excited.

“To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam,” Prabhas posted on Instagram along with the poster that features him sporting a retro look.

Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in the film.

Pooja, too, shared the poster and tweeted: “He has arrived to win your hearts & make you fall in love all over again! Here’s wishing you all a Happy New Year! #2021WithRadheShyam. Starring #Prabhas & myself.”

Prabhas’ fans left new year wishes, too, and gave a thumbs up to the poster, with one calling him “the king #RadheShyam”.

Radheshyam is a period romantic-drama. The multi-lingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.