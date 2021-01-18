Prabhas gifts watches to his entire Radhe Shyam crew

Hyderabad: Pan Indian star Prabhas, who is currently prepping up for his much-awaited upcoming movie Radhe Shyam, gifted watches to the entire team of the film on the occasion of Sankranti.

In the viral pictures from the sets of movie that are doing rounds on social media, Prabhas was seen gifting TRAQ by Titan watches to the team members.

Darling For a Reason 👏

Man With Golden Heart❤️😘



On The Occasion of Sankranti, #Prabhas Gifted Wrist Watches to #RadheShyam Cast and Crew 😍 pic.twitter.com/4Y9rirKKI3 — Prabhas Fans™ (@FanstmPrabhas) January 17, 2021

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. A predominant portion of the film has been shot in Italy and some other exotic locations across Europe.

Radhe Shyam went on the floors in January last year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely.

In the movie, Prabhas will be reportedly seen playing the role of a palm reader and Pooja as a music teacher.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas also has two more interesting projects in kitty. One is Nag Ashwin’s directorial which is yet to be titled. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the female lead. He also has a multilingual film titled Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.