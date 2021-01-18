Prabhas gifts watches to his entire Radhe Shyam crew

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 18th January 2021 5:04 pm IST
Prabhas gifted TRAQ by Titan watches to entire Radhe Shyam unit (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Pan Indian star Prabhas, who is currently prepping up for his much-awaited upcoming movie Radhe Shyam, gifted watches to the entire team of the film on the occasion of Sankranti.

In the viral pictures from the sets of movie that are doing rounds on social media, Prabhas was seen gifting TRAQ by Titan watches to the team members.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. A predominant portion of the film has been shot in Italy and some other exotic locations across Europe.

Radhe Shyam went on the floors in January last year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely.

In the movie, Prabhas will be reportedly seen playing the role of a palm reader and Pooja as a music teacher.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas also has two more interesting projects in kitty. One is Nag Ashwin’s directorial which is yet to be titled. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the female lead. He also has a multilingual film titled Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

