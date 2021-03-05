Prabhas joins 'Pawri' trend at Naveen & Faria Abdullah's ' Jathi Ratnalu' trailer launch

Hyderabad: Rebel star Prabhas on Thursday joined the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend with the team of Tollywood’s upcoming movie ‘Jathi Rathnalu’ in Mumbai. The movie stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Faria Abdullah in the lead role.

The Jathi Ratnalu team met Prabhas in Mumbai, who launched the trailer of their upcoming film. A video is doing rounds on internet where the cast and director of Jathi Ratnalu can be seen having a gala time with Prabhas. One can see in the video, the Baahubali star is sporting a twirled moustache and is seen in a lean look for Adipurush.

Prabhas’ Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video

Interestingly, Prabhas joined the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend with the team and his fans can’t stop gushing over this fun viral video. In the video, Faria Abdullah and Naveen along with the Adipurush actor can be seen saying, ‘Yeh hum hain, yeh Prabhas ji hain, aur yahan Jathi Rathnalu trailer ki pawri ho rahi hain.’ Watch the video below:

Jathi Ratnalu trailer launch

Jathia Ratnalu team went all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai for the launch of their film. The fun video shows the team landing in Mumbai and how they feel before meeting Baahubali actor.

Sharing the video, Naveen Polishetty wrote, “#JathiRatnaluTrailer launch video by Prabhas Garu. Darlings special mee kosam. Oka love you and a special kiss for all of you from him. #JathiRatnaluTrailer coming today. Hope u will love it darling ratnalu.”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prabhas is shooting for his much-awaited upcoming movie Adipurush which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the antagonist role. He also has ‘Radhe Shyaam’ in his kitty starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead.