By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 2:51 am IST
Prabhas, 'Tanhaji' maker Om Raut tease big announcement at 7.11am on Tuesday (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 18 : Ever since Telugu superstar Prabhas posted on Instagram hinting that he has something big lined up with filmmaker Om Raut, countdown as well as conjectures started among fans over what the project might be.

According to what “Baahubali” star Prabhas and “Tanhaji” director Raut have teased on social media, a big announced is in store on Tuesday morning at 7.11am.

In a 13-second video that Prabhas had posted late on Monday evening on his verified Instagram account, actorprabhas, he was seen interacting with Raut on a split screen via video conferencing.

Raut is seen asking Prabhas in the video if he is “ready for tomorrow”. Prabhas replies: “All excited, finger crossed.” Om says: “Let’s do it.”

Prabhas posted the video with a caption addressed to his fans: “Are you ready for tomorrow? 7.11 am Hope you like it.” He added a smiley to the post.

In no time, the comment section on the actor’s Instagram page was flooded with fan posts stating they cannot wait till the designated hour on Tuesday for the announcement.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

