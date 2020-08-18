Prabhas Teams up with ‘Tanhaji’ director, movie name revealed

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas, also known as ‘Rebel Star’, surprised his enthusiastic fans on Tuesday by delivering big news of his next project in Bollywood. The 40-year-old actor is all set to team up with the director Om Raut to act in a new movie titled ‘Adipurush’, which will be a big budget multi lingual project.

The latest project movie will be Prabhas’ 22nd movie, and the ‘Bahubali’ actor on Tuesday took to his social media handles and shared the title poster of the film with the caption “Celebrating Victory of Good Over Evil”.

Check out his Instagram post here:

The movie will be bankrolled by makers Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Other details of the just announced movie, like plot, genre and female lead, are yet to be announced. According to the poster released by Prabhas, an epic 3D period actioner and a magnum opus seems to be on the cards for him.

The buzz going around film industry circles is that the upcoming mammoth project will be based on a chapter on the most popular Indian epic, Ramayana, and Prabhas is expected to play the role of Lord Ram,.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is currently prepping up to wrap the remaining portions of the movie ‘Radhe Shyam’, which is being directed by south Indian Radha Krishna Kumar. According to sources, the actor will also be joining hands with the ‘Mahanati’ director.