Prabhas to romance Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Fans of nation’s heartthrob Prabhas have always wished see to him pairing with Bollywood’s leading divas onscreen. Now, it seems like the wait is finally over as Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in plans to bring the Baahubali star and the very gorgeous actress Kareena Kapoor Khan together.

If the reports which are doing rounds are to be believed, Sandeep has already approached Kareena for a female lead role in his much-awaited upcoming film Spirit opposite Prabhas. The idea behind onboarding B-town actress is to amplify the film’s reach to a wider audience.

It is noteworthy that Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan is already working with Prabhas in Adipurush. It can be recalled that the Baabubali star had recently treated Kareena to some Biryani and more delicacies. This added more fuel to the speculations regarding the two superstars sharing the screen.

However, an official confirmation regarding Kareena Kapoor Khan joining the Spirit team along with Prabhas is still awaited. If the reports turn out to be true, it will a treat for the movie buffs to witness sizzling chemistry of the fresh onscreen pair.

It is also being said that Prabhas is demanding Rs 150 crore as remuneration for Spirit. Seeing this, we can only expect that Sandeep is coming up with something big.

Are you excited to see Prabhas and Kareena Kapoor Khan together onscreen? What are your thoughts on this new pairing? Tell us in the comments section below.