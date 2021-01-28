Prabhas to romance Shruti Haasan in ‘Salaar’

Hyderabad: It’s Shruti Haasan’s birthday today and there’s some good news for the actress’ fans. In a major announcement on Thursday, makers of Salaar said that Shruti has stepped in to be Prabhas’s female lead in the movie.

Hombale Films took to social media and welcomed Shruti Haasan as the female lead in Prashanth Neel directorial. Prashanth and Prabhas took to their social media on Thursday to announce that Shruti Haasan has been brought on-board for the exciting project.

Also Read: After Radhe Shyam & Adipurush, Prabhas announces another big project

Wishing Shruti Haasan on her birthday and sharing the good news, Prashanth wrote, “Welcome to #Salaar @shrutihaasan. Wishing you a great birthday!!!” Stating that he looks forward to working with her, Prabhas stated, “Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar.”

If the reports are to be believed Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist role in the big-budget project. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Moviegoers and Prabhas’ fans can’t wait to experience a bunch of talents on screen.

Shruti Haasan is celebrating her 35th birthday today and he actress took to social media at midnight to thank fans for all the love. Sharing a picture from her party, she wrote, “Filled with gratitude and joy!!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey.”

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is baking in the success of her recently released Telugu film Krack, co-starring Ravi Teja. She will be seen next in Netflix’s anthology film Pitta Kathalu and Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu remake of Pink.