Practice session of India-England test in Ahmedabad

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 3rd March 2021 5:54 pm IST
Ahmedabad: England cricket team captain Joseph Edward Root (L) dives to take a catch during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England cricket team captain Joseph Edward Root during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England cricket team captain Joseph Edward Root during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England cricket team captain Joseph Edward Root dives to take a catch during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England cricketer Ben Stokes during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

