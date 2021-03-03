Practice session of India-England test in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: England cricket team captain Joseph Edward Root (L) dives to take a catch during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ahmedabad: England cricket team captain Joseph Edward Root during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ahmedabad: England cricket team captain Joseph Edward Root during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ahmedabad: England cricket team captain Joseph Edward Root dives to take a catch during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Ahmedabad: England cricketer Ben Stokes during the practice session on the eve of fourth test match against India, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore)