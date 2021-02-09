Practice sports regularly to stay fit: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali today stated that the police officials and staff have to practice any sports regularly to remain fit and offer friendly services to people. Telangana police, he said , is top in the country in discharging their responsibilities in a citizen friendly manner and maintain law and order.

The Home Minister inaugurated a Police Sports Meet at Goshamahal Police Stadium here with DGP Mahender Reddy, CP Anjani Kumar and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion the Home Minister gave a pat to police top brass, officials and staff for their efforts and great services during Corona pandemic period.

Mahamood Ali said that Telangana state has achieved better growth in seven years in terms of business and economic development through better policing and friendly services. This can be attributed to vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Mahamood Ali claimed.

Our police adopt latest technologies to decrease crime rate and punish culprits through CC Cameras and footage, the home minister said. The police in our state is top in the country as it offers a citizen friendly services, he noted.

To continue to serve better the police should practice any sports regularly to remain fit and healthy, Mahamood Ali said. This will help them provide speedy and timely services, the home minister felt.

The Minister said that Telangana state has been witnessing rapid growth due to peace and conducive atmosphere for businesses. Huge investments coming into our state and the government offers many jobs and employment opportunities in the state, he added.

Unless we maintain law and order and peace prevails the state cannot get investments from international level companies and businesses, the home minister noted.

Mahender Reddy said that law and order is under control as the police use technology to bring down crime rate with team spirit and efforts.

Anjani Kumar said that latest technologies are being used while every police station has a gym for its staff. Our aim is to deliver citizen and people friendly services, he added.