Pradhan invites investors to join India’s renewable energy journey

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 11:37 pm IST
Pradhan seeks Central University status to Utkal University

New Delhi, Nov 28 : Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, has invited investors, developers and businesses to be part of India’s renewable energy journey.

He assured them that it will be a highly rewarding and mutually beneficial venture.

In the valedictory address at the third RE-INVEST 2020, he said that India is progressively becoming a favoured destination for investment in renewables.

During the last six years, over $64 billion investment has been made in renewable energy in India, the minister said.

Pradhan said that India has a very liberal FDI policy in energy sector, including renewables.

“Foreign investors can either invest on their own or enter into joint ventures with an Indian partner for financial and/or technical collaboration for setting up of renewable energy-based power generation projects,” he said.

READ:  Deep losses in airlines sector will continue into 2021: IATA

The minister said that “ease of doing business” is the government’s utmost priority.

“Our continuous focus is on maintaining sanctity of contracts and safeguarding investments. We have established dedicated Project Development Cells (PDC) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) cells in all ministries for handholding and facilitating domestic and foreign investors.”

Adequate measures and safeguards have also been undertaken to address the concerns of businesses and investors arising out of the Covid pandemic, he added.

Pradhan said that India is in the midst of a major transformative shift in its energy sector, to end energy poverty in India.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  India seeks closure on 26/11 as Pak plays hardball
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 11:37 pm IST
Back to top button