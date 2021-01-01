Pradhan launches missed call facility for booking of LPG refills

Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 : Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched a unique missed call facility for booking LPG refills and registration of new connections.

Facility for booking LPG refill by giving a missed call on 8454955555 has been rolled out pan-India and for registering a new LPG connection has been rolled out in Bhubaneswar, informed the Minister.

He said service for registration of LPG connections through missed-call will be available across India shortly.

“In the line with the vision for a Digital India, the missed call facility will play a crucial role in making LPG more easily accessible to the consumers. The Petroleum Ministry has always strived to improve customer convenience and this facility by IndianOil will play a crucial role in making LPG more easily accessible,” he said.

The facility has been brought as a New Year bonanza for Indane LPG customers.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, IndianOil Chairman, said, “In line with the vision of our Prime Minister for a Digital India, IndianOil is continuously upgrading facilities in digital platform for its esteemed customers. The missed call facility will be yet another touch point for our customers to seamlessly interact with us for their LPG needs.”

The Minister also launched IndianOil’s premium 100 octane petrol, XP100, at Bhubaneshwar and flagged off the first batch of XP100 from IndianOil’s 119-old heritage Digboi Refinery.

Established in 1901, the Digboi Refinery was Asia’s first oil refinery and currently among the world’s oldest operating refinery.

“India is part of an exclusive club of countries globally where petrol with 100 or higher-Octane number is sold. XP100 has reiterated our commitment for providing better energy solutions to all. XP100 has been developed indigenously and is in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and our PM’s Energy Vision,” said Pradhan.

“XP100 is an ultra-modern, ultra-premium product designed to thrill your senses. It is the finest grade of petrol to give your vehicle higher power and performance and give you a delightful drive. The availability of XP100 in Bhubaneshwar is part of our promise to ensure diverse energy solutions in all parts of the country,” said the Indian Oil Chairman.

XP100 premium grade petrol is currently available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

It is being made available in Bhubaneswar, along with Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

