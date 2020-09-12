Pradhan urges Odisha CM to implement NDHM, Ayushman Bharat

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 : Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated his request to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) in the state.

In a letter issued to media on Saturday, Pradhan requested to extend whole-hearted support for the implementation of NDHM which will provide timely and efficient access to inclusive, affordable and safe healthcare to the people of Odisha.

“NDHM will be able to offer maximum benefit to states when integrated with the Ayushman Bharat,” said the Minister.

Informing that the two schemes hold immense potential in improving the lives of people in Odisha, he said that the NDHM scheme will leverage technology to ensure the well-being of all citizens including the poor migrants.

He said NDHM is a holistic and voluntary health programme which will involve all relevant stakeholders for the transformation of digital health infrastructure in India.

It leverages the transformative power of e-governance by introducing the concept of Unique Healthcare ID (UHID) for every citizen in India.

This portable, nationwide UHID will liberate citizens from the challenges of finding doctors in different locations, seeking appointment with them, payment of consultation fee, and making several visits for prescription sheets will empower them to take informed decisions for availing the best possible healthcare services, the Minister added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.