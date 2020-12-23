Pragyan Ojha to represent ICA in IPL Governing Council

New Delhi, Dec 23 : The Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) on Wednesday nominated former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha to represent the ICA in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Governing Council. He will replace former ODI wicketkeeper Surinder Khanna.

“The tenure of the member is one year and with the tenure of the existing nominee having expired, the ICA Board nominated the 34-year-old Ojha to the prestigious post,” the ICA said in a statement.

“In the ICA AGM held on December 19, 2020, the members had authorised the Board of Directors to nominate the member to the IPL GC and the ICA Board, after due deliberations and taking into consideration any possible issues of conflict of interest, found in Ojha a suitable candidate to represent them. This nomination will hold good for one year,” the statement added.

The ICA AGM, which was conducted via video conference, touched upon the issues that had been raised by the ICA Representatives to the BCCI Apex Council, including increasing the gratis and medical reimbursement of players and include widows in the scheme. It also called for the inclusion of domestic women cricketers in the gratis scheme.

“The representatives as also the ICA office bearers had repeatedly raised the issue with the BCCI of increasing the gratis and medical reimbursement and include widows as also those who have played between 10 and 24 First Class games for the same. The BCCI has also been requested to include domestic women cricketers in their gratis scheme,” said the statement.

“We have close to 2000 members. We want to give opportunities to as many players as we can,” ICA president Ashok Malhotra told IANS.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.